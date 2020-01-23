|
Isaac Moldofsky, 21. Beloved son of Brad and Kim Moldofsky. Loving brother of Ethan Moldofsky. Cherished grandson of Judy and Ron Kochman, Myra and Howard Moldofsky. Dear nephew of Kevin and Eve Kochman, Cary and Tara Kochman, Lorna and Paul Cohen. Fond cousin of many. Memorial service Sunday 2PM at Jewish Reconstructionist Congregation, 303 Dodge Avenue, Evanston, IL 60202. Memorials to Jewish Reconstructionist Congregation, www.jrc-evanston.com, SENG: Supporting Emotional Needs of the Gifted, P.O. Box 972, Clifton Park, NY 12065, www.sengifted.org, Electronic Frontier Foundation, 815 Eddy Street, San Francisco, CA 94109, www.eff.org and RAICES, 1305 N. Flores St. San Antonio, TX 78212, www.raicestexas.org would be appreciated. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Jan. 23 to Jan. 26, 2020