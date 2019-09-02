|
Isabel U. Herrera (nee Utterback). Beloved wife of the late Leopoldo Herrera. Loving mother of Patricia (Kenneth) Cleveland, Alex (Carmen) Herrera, Eva (Francisco) Ayento, Leo (Tina) Herrera, and Eddie (Jody) Herrera. Cherished grandmother of Carl Ayento, Patrick (Myriam) Herrera, Sandra Herrera, David (Giselle) Ayento, Robert (Ashley) Cleveland, Adam Cleveland, Jacob Cleveland, Laura Ayento, Amanda Herrera, Alexandra Herrera, Alyson Herrera, and Daniel Herrera. Dearest great-grandmother of Ariella Cleveland and Leonardo Ayento. Dear sister of Ramona (the late Gilberto) Villarreal, Robert (Diana) Utterback and the late Mary (Severo) Rodriguez, Pedro Utterback, Daniel (Jean) Utterback, Esther Utterback, Carlos Utterback, Jane (Alphonso) Belloc, Eva Utterback, and Edward (Teresa) Utterback. Fond aunt and godmother to many. Funeral prayers for Isabel will be held on Wednesday, September 4th, 10:15 A.M. from Casey Laskowski Funeral Home 4540 West Diversey Avenue, Chicago, proceeding to St. Hyacinth Basilica for an 11:00 A.M. Mass of Catholic Burial. Private inurnment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Visitation will begin on Tuesday, September 3rd, from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to , 55 E. Monroe St.,#3420, Chicago, IL 60603 or Autism Speaks at www.autismspeaks.org For funeral information please call 773-777-6300 or www.caseylaskowskifh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 2, 2019