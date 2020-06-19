Isabell C. Beyer nee: Bellino; Beloved wife of the late Alois Beyer Jr.; Devoted mother of Florence Pestell and Tony (Cathie) Beyer, the late Peter, the late William (the late Charlotte Peter) Beyer; Loving daughter of late Thomas and Philomena Bellino; Fond grandmother of Simon, Alexander and David Pestell, Zack and Brendon Beyer; Dear sister of the late Madelyn (Michael) Stramaglio, the late Daniel Bellino, the late Rocco and the late Anthony; Dear aunt to many nieces and nephews. Funeral Saturday 9:00 a.m. from Salerno's Galewood Chapels, 1857 N. Harlem Ave, Chicago to St. Ferdinand Church, Mass 10:00 a.m. Entombment Queen of Heaven Mausoleum. Visitation Friday 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. During visiting hours, it is still recommended to follow the State of Illinois guidelines limiting gathering and guests should continue to wear masks and practice social distancing. For info 773-889-1700.