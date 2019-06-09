|
|
Isabella C. Fischer nee Smith, age 87, of Skokie, IL. Beloved wife of Dr. Gilbert C. Fischer. Loving mother of Lawrence Fischer and the late Joan (John) Dixon. Proud grandmother of Elaina, Billy, and Tommy Dixon. Memorial Services will be held at a later date. Interment private Memorial Park Cemetery, Skokie, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 225 North Michigan Avenue, Suite 1200, Chicago, IL 60601. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 9, 2019