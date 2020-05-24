Isabelle D. "Betty" Gorny, nee Solodyna, of Hillside, age 100. Beloved wife of the late John S.; loving mother of Dr. John (Mary) and Philip (Denise); proud grandmother of Dan, Steve (Dr. Laura), Gabe and Zack (Trina); great-grandmother of Tyler, Elle Marie, Ben and Owen; dear sister of Dolores Waxstein and the late Sylvester, Edward, Raymond, Lawrence, Florence, Violet, Dorothy and Gertrude. Due to the Covid-19 crisis a Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Domitilla Church, Hillside appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.