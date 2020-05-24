Isabelle D. Gorny
1919 - 2020
Isabelle D. "Betty" Gorny, nee Solodyna, of Hillside, age 100. Beloved wife of the late John S.; loving mother of Dr. John (Mary) and Philip (Denise); proud grandmother of Dan, Steve (Dr. Laura), Gabe and Zack (Trina); great-grandmother of Tyler, Elle Marie, Ben and Owen; dear sister of Dolores Waxstein and the late Sylvester, Edward, Raymond, Lawrence, Florence, Violet, Dorothy and Gertrude. Due to the Covid-19 crisis a Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Domitilla Church, Hillside appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
May 24, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Conboy's Westchester Funeral Home
