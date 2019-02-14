|
Isabelle M. "Lee" Gaspari, nee Simonetti, of Addison, IL, age 89. Beloved wife of the late Richard M.; loving mother of Corinne (late William) Hill, Margaret (Tony) Severino, George (Kerri) Gaspari, Eleanor (John "Jay") West, Carol (Michael) Fields, Frank (Anne) Gaspari, Deborah (Denis) Murphy and the late Richard M. Gaspari, Jr.; proud grandmother of 23; great-grandmother of 14; dear sister of Bettie (Otto) Caputo and the late Peter, Mario, Tony and Margaret; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday, February 15, 2019 from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Humes Funeral Home, 320 W. Lake St., Addison (2 Mi. W. of Rt. 83, 2 Mi.E. of Rt. 53). Funeral Saturday 9:00 a.m. from the funeral home to Holy Ghost Church, Wood Dale for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Mt. Carmel Cemetery. For further info 630-628-8808.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2019