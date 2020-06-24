Isabelle R. "Izzy" Feldman, nee Hoffman, age 93, beloved wife of the late Seymour Feldman; loving mother of Mark (Joyce) Feldman and Loren (Jim) Elliot; adored grandmother of Brooke (Geoff) Stilwell and David (Natalie Chenault-Elliot) Elliot; proud great grandmother of Olivia and Jake; devoted daughter of the late Joseph and the late Ceilia Hoffman; dear sister of Alvin (late Sharon) Hoffman. The graveside service will be private. The service will be live streamed on Thursday, 10:30 a.m. CT at www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com. Go to Recent Services, then click on Isabelle's photo and scroll down to Service Details. Contributions may be made to Temple Chai, 1670 Checker Rd., Long Grove, IL 60047 www.templechai.org or Congregation B'nai Shalom of Buffalo Grove, 701 Aptakisic Rd., Buffalo Grove, IL 60089, www.bnaishalom.org. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group (847) 478-1600.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 24, 2020.