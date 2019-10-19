|
|
Isadore "Egee" Kowalski, age 102, of Spring Grove. Beloved brother of Richard (Veronika), and the late Milton (Albina), Irene (Anthony), Clementine (Henry), and George (Audrey). Fond uncle of many. Visitation Sunday Noon- 5pm at Kolssak Funeral Home 189 S Milwaukee Ave Wheeling, IL. Life Celebration Service Monday 11am at the funeral home. Interment to follow in St Adalbert Cemetery.
To leave a condolence or for more information visit www.funerals.pro or call 847.537.6600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 19, 2019