Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kolssak Funeral Home, Ltd.
189 South Milwaukee Avenue
Wheeling, IL 60090
(847) 537-6600
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Kolssak Funeral Home, Ltd.
189 South Milwaukee Avenue
Wheeling, IL 60090
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Kolssak Funeral Home, Ltd.
189 South Milwaukee Avenue
Wheeling, IL 60090
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Isadore Kowalski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Isadore Kowalski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Isadore Kowalski Obituary
Isadore "Egee" Kowalski, age 102, of Spring Grove. Beloved brother of Richard (Veronika), and the late Milton (Albina), Irene (Anthony), Clementine (Henry), and George (Audrey). Fond uncle of many. Visitation Sunday Noon- 5pm at Kolssak Funeral Home 189 S Milwaukee Ave Wheeling, IL. Life Celebration Service Monday 11am at the funeral home. Interment to follow in St Adalbert Cemetery.

To leave a condolence or for more information visit www.funerals.pro or call 847.537.6600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Isadore's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kolssak Funeral Home, Ltd.
Download Now