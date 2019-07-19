|
|
Isidoro Baum, age 87, beloved husband of the late Dora, happily married for 35 years; father of Fabio (Renat Engel) Baum and the late Sergio (Darlys Ewoldt) Baum; grandfather of Nathaniel, Aaron, Jacob, Talia and Joseph; brother of Luis Baum; uncle to many nieces and nephews. Chapel service Friday, July 19, 12:15 PM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Rd, Arlington Heights. Interment following. Donations may be made to Council for Jewish Elderly/Robineau Senior Living. For information and condolences: 847-255-3520.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 19, 2019