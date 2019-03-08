Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
(847) 255-3520
Israel A. Ferri, 86, beloved husband of 43 years to the late Jean nee Goldman; loving father of David (Laurie) and Daniela; cherished grandfather of Ariel and Joshua; dear brother of Alessandro "Robby" (Bilha) Ferri; fond uncle of many. Services were held Thursday. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Solomon Schechter Day School www.schechter.org. For information and condolences: Shalom Memorial Funeral Home 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 8, 2019
