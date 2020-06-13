Israel Zamd passed away following a broken hip and a battle with Alzheimer's.



Israel was born in Cuba in 1941. He excelled in school and moved to Mexico where he completed graduate studies in engineering. Among his many novel ideas, Israel invented the scratcher calling card. In his later years, Israel enjoyed nothing more than spending time with his family. He is survived by three daughters, their partners, and two talented grandsons.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store