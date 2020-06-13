Israel Zamd
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Israel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Israel Zamd passed away following a broken hip and a battle with Alzheimer's.

Israel was born in Cuba in 1941. He excelled in school and moved to Mexico where he completed graduate studies in engineering. Among his many novel ideas, Israel invented the scratcher calling card. In his later years, Israel enjoyed nothing more than spending time with his family. He is survived by three daughters, their partners, and two talented grandsons.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved