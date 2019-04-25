|
Iva B. Christmann, nee Montgomery, age 89, of Northbrook. Beloved wife of the late Arthur A.; dear mother of Lynn, Susan (Brian) Edwards, and Arthur E. (Marilyn); loving grandmother of Brian Edwards, Kathleen (David) Walters, Meghan (fiance, Andrew Kindelin) Edwards, Jennifer (Daniel) May, Jack Christmann, Elizabeth (Christopher) Gluck, and Daniel (Melissa) Christmann; cherished great-grandmother of Thomas Walters and Isla Christmann; fond sister of Dorothy McBrien and the late Harry, Earl, John, George, Charles, William, and Aaron Montgomery, Evelyn Darby, Ellen Taylor, and Margaret. Visitation, Thursday, April 25, 2019, from 9:30 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass to celebrate her life, 10:30 a.m., at St. Peter Catholic Church, 8100 Niles Center Rd., Skokie. Private Inurnment, All Saints Catholic Cemetery Mausoleum. Funeral info: 847.673.6111 or www.habenfuneral.com to sign guestbook.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 25, 2019