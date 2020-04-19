|
Iva Giambastiani (nee Gonnella) Age 85. Beloved wife of the late Antonio. Loving mother of Hon. Jennie (Hon. George Katsivalis) Giambastiani. Dear sister of the late Enrico (the late Adonella) the late Alberto (the late Teise) and the late Giampiero (the late Lauretta). Fond aunt of Velia (Salvatore) Faso, Anthony (Carrie) Gonnella and the late Gilberto (Patrizia) Gonnella. Iva is also survived by many other nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews both here and in Italy and many dear friends. Member of Mazzini Verdi Club. Due to the current health crisis, services and interment at Town of Maine Cemetery in Park Ridge will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to , . Info: 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com .
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 19, 2020