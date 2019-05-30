|
|
Ivan M. Zilka, 99, US Army Veteran, WWII. Proud recipient of The Purple Heart, The Silver Star and The Bronze Star. Beloved husband for 69 years to the late Elena L. Zilka, nee Luptak. Loving father of James Zilka and Marilyn Zilka. Proud grandfather of Allison Zilka and John (Jenna) Zilka. Great grandfather of Mallory, Jake, & Colby Zilka. Dear Uncle of many nieces & nephews. Memorial service to be held at a later date. Interment private at Bohemian National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to M J Suerth Funeral Home. For further information call 877-631-1240 or www.suerth.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 30, 2019