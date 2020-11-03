1/1
Ivan D. Meyer OD
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ivan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ivan D. Meyer, OD, age 86, of Northbrook and Fort Myers, FL; retired prominent and respected optometrist for over 50 years, who practiced in Northbrook and Kankakee; beloved husband and best friend for 65 years of Rochelle, nee Diamond; loving father of Michael (Mary) Meyer and Steven (Linda) Meyer; adored Grandpa Ivan of Jeremy and Amanda Meyer, Alexandria (Greg Hychek) Meyer and Ashley Meyer; devoted son of the late George and the late Martha Meyer; dear brother of late June Kroll; fond brother-in-law of the late Marvin Diamond and the late Laurie (late Al) Klein; treasured uncle and friend to many. Ivan had a true passion for life, he loved riding his Harley with Rochelle all over the world, he was a fitness fanatic, and an avid golfer and cyclist. Once it is safe, a celebration of Ivan's life will be planned. Contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Goldman Funeral Group
195 North Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089
(847) 478-1600
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved