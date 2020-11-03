Ivan D. Meyer, OD, age 86, of Northbrook and Fort Myers, FL; retired prominent and respected optometrist for over 50 years, who practiced in Northbrook and Kankakee; beloved husband and best friend for 65 years of Rochelle, nee Diamond; loving father of Michael (Mary) Meyer and Steven (Linda) Meyer; adored Grandpa Ivan of Jeremy and Amanda Meyer, Alexandria (Greg Hychek) Meyer and Ashley Meyer; devoted son of the late George and the late Martha Meyer; dear brother of late June Kroll; fond brother-in-law of the late Marvin Diamond and the late Laurie (late Al) Klein; treasured uncle and friend to many. Ivan had a true passion for life, he loved riding his Harley with Rochelle all over the world, he was a fitness fanatic, and an avid golfer and cyclist. Once it is safe, a celebration of Ivan's life will be planned. Contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, www.alz.org
. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com
(847) 478-1600.