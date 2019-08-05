|
Ivan Himmel, 93, died Saturday, August 3, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Ivan was preceded by his beloved wife of 50 years, Lucille Himmel, his parents, Vera and Louis Himmel, brother Harold Himmel, sister-in-law Joyce Himmel, and sister Jeanne Friedman. He is survived by his devoted children, Jeffrey Himmel (Cindy), Joan Himmel Freeman (Rickey), Scott Himmel (Deborah), and Allyson Bass (the late Mark Bass), eleven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Born in Chicago on May 2, 1926, Ivan graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 1948. He served in the Navy for eight years, first on the USS Providence and later, in naval intelligence. Foregoing joining the family's fur business, he started his own real estate construction and development company, Maritime Construction Co., at age 27, attending DePaul Law School simultaneously. A committed scholar of Judaism and advocate of Jewish causes, he was named Honorary Director of the Chicago Board of Jewish Education and later honored as a Lifetime Director of the Jewish Theological Seminary of America. Ivan's devotion to his family was paramount. With fierce intelligence, a constant thirst for knowledge and an endless sense of adventure, Ivan set the highest bar for himself and his children. His life motto was "never be bored." He was loved and admired by all, the rarest of true gentlemen. The funeral service will be held Tuesday, August 6, 12 noon at Anshe Emet Synagogue, 3751 N. Broadway, Chicago, followed by the interment at Oak Woods Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Cognitive Alzheimer Disease Center (CNADC) at Northwestern Medicine, 420 E. Superior St., Chicago IL 60611. Funeral information available at (847) 256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2019