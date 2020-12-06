1/
Ivan Julius Stern
Dr. Ivan Julius Stern, age 90. Husband of Eleanor Erde Stern. Father of Elise Stern (John) Ciribassi, Judith Anne Stern (Howard) Friedman, and stepfather of Marcie Judelson (Dave Matthews). Grandfather of Danielle Ciribassi (Ameth) Seck, Rebekah Ciribassi, Hannah Friedman, and Sophie Friedman. Great Grandfather of Moussa Ciribassi Seck. Survived by sister Doris Moses. Private arrangements by San Francisco Columbarium, CA. Checks payable to National Park Service, memo: "Donation to Pt. Reyes National Seashore in Ivan Stern's memory." Mail to: Superintendent Office, Pt. Reyes Nat'l Seashore, 1 Bear Valley Rd., Point Reyes Station, CA 94956. Or www.congetzchaim.org or www.mymakom.org.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Dec. 6, 2020.
