Ivy Lynn Garfield, 58, Portland, OR November 17th. Proud graduate of Sullivan High and Northwestern University. Successful Chicago mgmt. career especially for Artist Frame Service. Mutual love in Portland business assisting seniors and caring for pets. Ivy loved exploring the coast, playing guitar, supporting the arts, time with good friends. Daughter of Sandra Garfield, Sheldon Garfinkel (dec.), stepmother Lue Garfinkel. She will be missed by her devoted cousin Laurie Gaffen-Meyer, loving family, many friends. Donations to Juvenile Diabetes Research, Chgo. and DoveLewis Emergency Animal Hospital, Portland. Call 312-961-0862 by 3pm to join 11/29, 5pm Zoom Memorial Service.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 29, 2020.