|
|
J. Alan Platt, age 85, of Glen Ellyn, Illinois, passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 27, 2019. Beloved husband of Yvonne M. Platt; loving father of Sarah (Tom) Dieffenbach; fond grandfather of Christopher Oscarson. Alan was active in the Freemason and Shriners community and served in the US Airforce in the Korean War. Alan was an avid sailor and made a successful career in the travel industry. He will be truly missed by his family and friends. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019, from 1-5PM, at his daughter, Sarah's home. For more info call 630.293.5200 In lieu of flowers, please send donations to at https://www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/chicago/ways-to-give
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 28, 2019