Gemma J. Finley nee Noone, 64. Beloved wife for 38 years of John 'Jake' Finley. Loving mother of John (Jamie) Finley and Eileen (Alex) Petrich. Proud grandmother 'Gigi' of Forrest Finley.Devoted daughter of the late Michael and Catherine. Dear sister of Mary (John) Doherty, Kathleen (Denis) Casey, Barbara (Chris) Nash and the late Kevin (the late Diane) Noone and the late Terrence (Carrie) Noone. Gemma was a dedicated nurse for over 40 years. She brought true love and compassion to the many patients she helped throughout her career. Those closest to her in nursing school and later in practice would become lifelong friends. Gemma was diagnosed with breast cancer two years ago, and its progression was unrelenting. We are grateful for the peace she now has. Memorial services will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the COVID-19 Relief Fund at Northwestern Medicine or help a frontline healthcare worker in your community.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 5, 2020