J. Kenneth Fredrickson, 91 of Bloomingdale, beloved husband for 50 years of Ellie; devoted father of Anita Butler; cherished grandfather of Grace Arias; loving brother, brother in law, uncle and friend to many. Ken was a member of Medinah Country Club, joining in 1962 and also a member of Avondale Golf Club in Palm Desert, Ca. He was also a member of the Shriners and a Mason. Ken was a general contractor for 50 years, remodeling many of Sears stores and buildings during his career. Services are private. Arrangements by Salerno's Rosedale Chapels 630-889-1700
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 3, 2019