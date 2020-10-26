1/
J. Maria Biernot D.D.S.
J. Maria Biernot, D.D.S. nee Sulikowska; daughter of the late Alexander and Jadwiga; preceded in death by her siblings Alex, Marek, and Danusia; loving aunt to many. Longtime Dentist to the Chicago Polish Community. In Lieu of flowers, contributions to the Alzheimer's Association appreciated.

Visitation Wednesday, October 28, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until time of prayers at 11:15 a.m. at COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME 6250 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago, proceeding to Queen of All Saints Basilica for a 12 Noon Mass. Interment will follow at Maryhill Cemetery, Niles. Info. 773-774-0366 or colonialfuneral.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Visitation
10:00 - 11:45 AM
Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home
OCT
28
Funeral Mass
12:00 PM
Queen of All Saints Basilica
OCT
28
Interment
Maryhill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home
6250 North Milwaukee Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
(773) 774-0366
October 26, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home
