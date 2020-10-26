J. Maria Biernot, D.D.S. nee Sulikowska; daughter of the late Alexander and Jadwiga; preceded in death by her siblings Alex, Marek, and Danusia; loving aunt to many. Longtime Dentist to the Chicago Polish Community. In Lieu of flowers, contributions to the Alzheimer's Association
appreciated.
Visitation Wednesday, October 28, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until time of prayers at 11:15 a.m. at COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME 6250 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago, proceeding to Queen of All Saints Basilica for a 12 Noon Mass. Interment will follow at Maryhill Cemetery, Niles. Info. 773-774-0366 or colonialfuneral.com