J. Patrick Doherty
Pat Doherty, 83, of Northfield. Adored husband of Jeanne (nee Houlihan) and cheerleader dad to Dan (Laura), daughter-in-law Anne & Nancy (David) Detlefsen. Fond brother of Brian (Jeri) and sisters-in-law, Barbara Doherty and Fran Fogarty. Loving grandfather of Patrick, Maggie, Jimmy & Kevin Doherty, Danny, Michael & Annie Doherty and Erin, Evie & Cooper Detlefsen, cherished uncle to many nieces and nephews and long-time friend to many.

Welcomed into Heaven by son Brian, parents Jim and Evelyn, brother Mike and dear family and friends.

Pat grew up in Mount Lebanon, PA, near Pittsburgh. The Doherty brothers were best friends. Pat honed his salesmanship skills at a young age, having brokered a trade of a pair of his socks for his little brother's bedroom.

After graduating from Notre Dame in '58, he hitchhiked a ride to Chicago to begin his adult life where he met the love of his life, Jeanne, at a Saints & Sinners party. Their first date was at O'Neill's on North Avenue on New Year's Eve of '64.

Pat launched his career selling advertising for the Chicago Tribune, Good Housekeeping and U.S. News. Pat's entrepreneurial spirit led him to start his own business, Doherty & Company, a publishers' rep firm. He acted as president of the Chicago Magazine Assn. He served his much-loved town, Northfield, as a Village Trustee, Caucus Chair and Zoning Board of Appeals member as well as Cubmaster for Pack 17. Active at St. Philip the Apostle Parish, he chaired fundraising campaigns and many social events. He also chaired the Loyola Academy Ramble in 1989. Pat served as a board member of the Eagle's Nest Resort in Marco Island, including president for 3 years and newsletter editor. He organized many reunions for the Notre Dame Alumni Association.

Pat's life centered around his wife & children. He treated Jeanne with kindness and love. Some of their most precious memories include travels throughout the US and Europe. He always supported his kids and grandchildren as their biggest fan; attending countless sporting events, concerts and activities.

An avid sports fan, Pat grew up loving the Pittsburgh Pirates. After moving to Chicago, he quickly adopted the Cubs & Bears as favorites. Of course, the Fighting Irish always remained #1 in his heart.

Memorial donations can be made in Pat's name to the Northfield Parks Foundation 401 Wagner Road, Northfield, IL 60093, https://givebutter.com/northfieldparksfoundation or NorthShore Evanston Hospital Intensive Care Unit c/o NorthShore University HealthSystem Foundation 1033 University Place, Suite 450, Evanston, IL 60201, https://foundation.northshore.org/donate.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 22, 2020.
November 19, 2020
Pat was wonderful friend and neighbor. When he and Jeanne moved into the Landmark, they quickly became part of our community hosting neighborhood parties and always having a kind word for others. Losing Pat is difficult for his wonderful family and his extended Northfield family. We were all lucky to have had him for so long and will remember him with a smile every time Notre dame is mentioned.
Tana V Hitch
Friend
