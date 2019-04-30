|
J. Patrick Sanford, age 65, passed away April 28th in Glen Ellyn, IL after a lengthy battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife Sylvia, son Taylor, five brothers and a sister. A graduate of Virginia Tech, Patrick had a successful career in Information Technology. He was an Eagle Scout who left an everlasting impact on his son and others who shared his love of camping and the wilderness. Patrick was a kind and gentle man who loved his family and strived to help his community. He will be dearly missed; may he finally rest in peace. Donations may be made in his memory to the National Outdoor Leadership School (nols.edu).
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 30, 2019