J. Richard Spatafora M.D.
J. Richard Spatafora, MD, age 66, passed away suddenly on May 24, 2020. Beloved husband of Catherine Kinney; loving father of Benjamin, Andrew, and Abigail Spatafora; cherished son of Jack and Joan; dear brother of Debra and Lisa.

A long-time resident of Hinsdale, Rick poured himself into the community and gained even more from it; he watched his children grow into thoughtful, kind young adults and valued the part our community played in that. He stayed involved in school performances and board meetings long beyond his childrens' time there; Rick felt, unequivocally, that to provide a child the chance to grow their brain is one of the most powerful opportunities a community can impart.

A private celebration of Richard's life will be held. Please support the family by signing the online guestbook and tribute page at www.sullivanfuneralhomehinsdale.com

In lieu of flowers, donations to The Fred Rogers Center are appreciated. Arrangements by Sullivan Funeral Home Hinsdale. 630-323-0275 www.sullivanfuneralhomehinsdale.com


Published in PL-Central on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sullivan Funeral Home
60 South Grant Street
Hinsdale, IL 60521
(630) 323-0275
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

4 entries
June 1, 2020
My condolences to the family. I am very sorry for your loss. May you receive strength and peace from God. Romans 15:13
B P
June 1, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. 2nd Corthinians 1:4
D T
June 1, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. 1cor1:3,4
June 4, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Sullivan Funeral Home
