J. Richard Spatafora, MD, age 66, passed away suddenly on May 24, 2020. Beloved husband of Catherine Kinney; loving father of Benjamin, Andrew, and Abigail Spatafora; cherished son of Jack and Joan; dear brother of Debra and Lisa.
A long-time resident of Hinsdale, Rick poured himself into the community and gained even more from it; he watched his children grow into thoughtful, kind young adults and valued the part our community played in that. He stayed involved in school performances and board meetings long beyond his childrens' time there; Rick felt, unequivocally, that to provide a child the chance to grow their brain is one of the most powerful opportunities a community can impart.
A private celebration of Richard's life will be held. Please support the family by signing the online guestbook and tribute page at www.sullivanfuneralhomehinsdale.com
In lieu of flowers, donations to The Fred Rogers Center are appreciated. Arrangements by Sullivan Funeral Home Hinsdale. 630-323-0275 www.sullivanfuneralhomehinsdale.com
