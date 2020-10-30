Carole J. Ross nee Johan age 85; beloved wife of Frank; loving mother of Frank (Carol), Christopher (late Laura), Nicholas, Kathryn, Maureen Ross and Carolyn (late Joseph) Mullen; cherished grandmother of Casey, Andy and James; dear sister of Martin (Arlette) Johan; dearest daughter of the late Rudy and the late Therese Johan; also survived by other relatives and many friends. Visitation Monday November 2, 2020; 4 pm to 8 pm at Kosary Funeral Home 9837 S. Kedzie, Evergreen Park. Funeral Tuesday November 3rd; 10:15 am from Chapel to St. Bernadette Church for Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 am; Interment Private (708) 499-3223 or kosaryfuneralhome.com