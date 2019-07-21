J. (John) Roy Sandstrom, 92 years, of Surprise, Arizona passed away on July, 13, 2019.



The former Chicago and Michigan resident is survived by his wife of 62 years, Rosemarie (Rose) Sandstrom, his daughter Susie Sandstrom, son Brian (Gwen) Sandstrom, grandsons Ben (Brittney) Malcolmson and Clay (Matt) Stolhandske, and brother, Les (JoAnn) Sandstrom. He is preceded in death by his father, John, mother Alfa, and sister Alice Sandstrom.



Roy Sandstrom was born on July 26, 1926 in Chicago. A lifelong artist, he started by illustrating for his high school newspaper. After serving in the Navy Air Force during the end of World War II, he finished his studies at The School of The Art Institute and The American Academy of Art. He later worked as a commercial artist and illustrator, eventually becoming art editor with Science Digest. From there he became an advertising art director, working at numerous Chicago agencies, most notably, Leo Burnett, where he worked for over 27 years for such accounts as Procter & Gamble, Kellogg's and 7-Up, to name a few.



Roy also served on the Wheaton (IL) Beautification Committee. He was also very active with the Shorewood Hills Country Club neighborhood association in Sawyer, Michigan.



In the fall of 2017, he participated in a World War II Honor Flight.



As a man of faith, he was an active church member throughout his life, most lately at Grace Bible Church in Sun City, Arizona where he painted portraits of many of the members and designed the church's current logo. He was also a board member of the local chapter of Gideons International.



A memorial service is scheduled for Monday, July 22, 2019 at 2:00pm, at Grace Bible Church, 19280 North 99th Avenue, Sun City AZ, 85373.



Donations may be made in his memory to Gideons International or The Grace Bible Church.



A gathering in Roy's name will also take place in Chicago at later date. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 21, 2019