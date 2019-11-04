Home

Skaja Terrace Funeral Home
7812 N. Milwaukee Avenue
Niles, IL 60714
(847) 966-7302
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Skaja Terrace Funeral Home
7812 N. Milwaukee Avenue
Niles, IL 60714
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John Brebeuf Church
J. Vincent Sinatra Obituary
Vincent J. Sinatra Sr. age 92; beloved husband of the late Josephine nee DiGloria; loving father of Ginny (Mike) Barbaglia and Vinnie (Iovanna) Sinatra; dear grandfather of Michael (Alyssa) Barbaglia, Jimmy Barbaglia, Alyssa Sinatra, Niko Sinatra and Alex Sinatra; great grandfather of one. Dear brother of the late Mae Mucia; dear uncle and great uncle of many. Funeral visitation Tuesday 8:30 AM until 9:30 AM at Skaja Terrace Funeral Home 7812 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Niles to St. John Brebeuf Church for mass at 10:00 AM. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers Memorials to the Alzheimers Foundation of America 322 Eighth Avenue, 16th Floor New York, NY 10001 appreciated. Funeral info: 847-966-7302 or www.skajafuneralhomes.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 4, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -