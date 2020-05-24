Jack, 88, died peacefully at his home in Burr Ridge. He was preceded in death by his parents Leonard and Madeline; Brothers Bruce and Jerry and his sister Janice Hudrlik. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and attended the University of Illinois- Chicago. He retired as a purchasing supervisor from Electro-Motive Division, General Motors Corporation, and was a member of the Lyonsville Congregational Church. He is survived by his wife of 67 years Evelyn Cherry Godar; his daughters Gail Petry of Glenwood Springs, CO and Lee Ann Aklinski (Daniel) of Crested Butte, CO; and many nieces and nephews. He loved his wife, his children, family, friends and golf.





