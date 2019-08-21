Home

N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
(847) 998-1020
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Lutheran Church of the Ascension
460 Sunset Ridge Road
Northfield, IL
View Map
Service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Lutheran Church of the Ascension
460 Sunset Ridge Road
Northfield, IL
View Map
Jack A. Krage Obituary
Jack A. Krage, 87, of Glenview, passed away August 18, 2019. Beloved husband for 67 years of Dorothy Krage nee Swanson; loving father of Daniel (Michelle) Krage and the late Keith A. Krage; cherished grandfather of Mackenzie, Devyn, and Dylan Krage; dear brother of The Late George (Gerry) Krage, Leighton (Patricia) Krage, Ruth (George) Radechel and Susan (Jim) Young; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Memorial visitation will be held Friday, August 23, 2019 from 10am until time of the service 11 am at Lutheran Church of the Ascension, 460 Sunset Ridge Road, Northfield. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 8430 W. Bryn Mawr, Suite 800 Chicago, IL 60631. Funeral information 847-998-1020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 21, 2019
