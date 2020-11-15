Jack A. Pearson, 85, passed away peacefully on November 9, 2020 at Edward Hospital in Naperville, IL. US Army veteran. He is survived by the love of his life, his wife Marilyn Pearson, his son Allen (Rosemary) Pearson, daughter Elizabeth Pearson and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Alfred and Eunice Pearson, his twin sister Joan Hallagan, and older sister, Norma Thule. Funeral services will be private due to Covid. A celebration of life will be held when we can safely gather together. In lieu of flowers, his family request donations be made in his honor to his alma mater, Purdue University. For full obituary please visit hjfunerals.com
. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home 630-964-6500