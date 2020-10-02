Jack Aizuss, age 94, beloved husband of the late Lillian Aizuss, happily married for 64 years; loving father of Ellen Robin and Dr. David (Felicia) Aizuss; cherished grandfather of Jori (Tommy) Sternberg, Benjamin, Blair and Carly Robin, Amanda and Julia Aizuss; much loved great grandfather of Marni, Levi and Garrett Sternberg. A special thank you to Hazel, Nori and Brian for their care and dedication. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
at www.michaeljfox.org
. Services are private. To leave condolences and for information, including a link to view the service: Shalom Memorial Funeral Home (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
.