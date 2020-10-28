1/
Jack Alfonso passed away peacefully surrounded by his devoted family. Beloved husband of Nicolina nee Geraci. Loving father of Larry (Candice) Alfonso & Josephine (Anthony) Carparelli. Cherished grandfather of Luke, Lia, AnaBella, Anthony & Jiana. Funeral Saturday 9:00 am from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St., Oak Lawn to Our Lady at St. Germaine for Mass at 10:00 am. Entombment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Visitation Friday from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500


Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
OCT
31
Funeral
09:00 AM
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
OCT
31
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Our Lady at St. Germaine
