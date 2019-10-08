|
Jack Alfred Thorp, 86, of Prospect Heights, Illinois passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights.
He was born March 8, 1933 in Chicago to Alfred and Ruth (Johnsen) Thorp. On June 11, 1955 he married Rose Marie Kost. He is survived by his five children David (Laurie) Thorp, Steven (Becky) Thorp, Linda (Mike) Swingler, Laura (Steve) Bransky, and Robert Thorp. Survivors also include his brother Richard (Patricia) Thorp, 5 grandchildren Nikki, Jack, Lauren, Matthew, and Hailey, as well as many nephews, nieces, and many many close friends.
Jack worked as an electrician for 25+ years. He then worked with his brother as a food ingredient salesman until he retired. He loved playing golf and spending time with his children and grandchildren, which were always first in his life. Jack was well known for his sense of humor and always made people smile.
Visitation will be Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 3-8 PM at Lauterburg and Oehler Funeral Home, 2000 E. Northwest Highway, Arlington Heights. A funeral service will be held at Lauterburg and Oehler Funeral Home on Friday, October 11 at 11:00 AM. Following the service, Jack will be laid to rest at Ridgewood Cemetery in Des Plaines. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Chicago Hearing Society, 1444 W. Willow Street, Chicago, IL 60642 appreciated. Funeral info 847-253-5423 or lauterburgoehler.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 8, 2019