Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clancy-Gernon Funeral Homes Inc
295 Main St Nw
Bourbonnais, IL 60914
(815) 932-1214
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Clancy-Gernon Funeral Homes Inc
295 Main St Nw
Bourbonnais, IL 60914
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Maternity BVM Church
308 E. Marsile
Bourbonnais, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Beaupre
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack Beaupre

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jack Beaupre Obituary
Jack Beaupre, Kankakee area lawyer and former state representative. Loving husband of Sandra nee Johnson; devoted father of Susan Beaupre Lindholm and Nancy (Fred) Waldschmidt; and dear grandfather of 3. Trustee of Governor's State University for 16 years. Visitation 4-8:00 p.m. Friday, September 27, 2019 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home; 295 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais. Funeral Mass 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Maternity BVM Church; 308 E. Marsile, Bourbonnais. Interment Maternity BVM Cemetery, Bourbonnais. www.clancygernon.com Info. 815.932.1214
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jack's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now