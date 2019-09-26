|
Jack Beaupre, Kankakee area lawyer and former state representative. Loving husband of Sandra nee Johnson; devoted father of Susan Beaupre Lindholm and Nancy (Fred) Waldschmidt; and dear grandfather of 3. Trustee of Governor's State University for 16 years. Visitation 4-8:00 p.m. Friday, September 27, 2019 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home; 295 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais. Funeral Mass 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Maternity BVM Church; 308 E. Marsile, Bourbonnais. Interment Maternity BVM Cemetery, Bourbonnais. www.clancygernon.com Info. 815.932.1214
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 26, 2019