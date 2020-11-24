Jack Dennis Ermilio Berg 80 of Galena, IL passed away Friday, November 20, 2020, at Waverly Place, Stockton, IL. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions a private service will be held. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Galena. The Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena is assisting the family. He was born February 23, 1940 in Chicago, IL the son of and Louis and Mary (Ermilio) Berg. Jack graduated from Steinmetz High School, Chicago. He was united in marriage to Patricia Ketchmark on May 26, 1962, at Transfiguration Church, Chicago. Jack was a drummer, magician, comedian, artist, singer, square dance caller/producer. He was the life of a party and loved the spotlight. Above all he was an extremely passionate family man. Jack was a very affectionate man with all his family and he always had a hug and kiss ready to show his love. He is survived by his wife, Patricia, three sons, John (Kimberly Molzahn) Berg, Jimmy (Amanda Kevern) Berg and Joseph Berg, four grandsons, Kyle Berg, Nick Berg, Jonathan Berg, and Andrew Berg. He was preceded by his parents, two daughters in infancy, Janet and Jane, grandson, Barnard Berg.
