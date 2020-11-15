The Bernacki family sends our prayers to Glenna and the entire Cholakian family. Jack was one of a kind. When he would come to our office it turned into laugh after laugh. Jack you made us laugh I thank you for that He also was a great story teller as everyone knows . I learned so many life lessons just listening. He would start talking and all of the staff and patients would stop and listen . He would take us out for lunch and encourage us to order more food then we could ever eat. Having lunch with Jack was not just lunch it was an event. He always made us feel like a VIP. I know that Jack and my Dad Casey are talking insurance in heaven right now. We love you Jack thanks for all the great memories. You touched many lives over your lifetime we are grateful that ours was one of them. Miss you already.

robert bernacki

Friend