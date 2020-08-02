1/1
Dr. Jack C. Oberhart
1919 - 2020
Dr. Jack C. Oberhart, 100 of Arlington Heights was born August 29, 1919 in Oak Park to John and Anna (nee Durschmidt) Oberhart and passed away July 31, 2020. Jack was the beloved husband to the late Mary Lu; loving father of Jack C. (Mary) Oberhart Jr., Anne (Scott) Bieda, Michael (Ly) Oberhart, Ellen Oberhart and the late Wesley Oberhart; cherished grandfather of Eric (Kirsten Rhude ) Oberhart, Meghan (Alex) Rucks, Colleen (Daniel) Ludwig, Caitlin Bieda, Joseph (Amber Tenuta) Bieda, Philip Oberhart, Sydney (Rory Preston) Smith, Griffin (Carli Evans) Smith and Sloane Smith; and great-grandfather of Madelyn, Henry, Nora, and Daniel.

Visitation will be Thursday, August 6, 2020 from 3-8 PM and on Friday, August 7 from 9 AM until the time of the Funeral Service at 10 AM at Lauterburg & Oehler Funeral Home, 2000 E. Northwest Highway, Arlington Heights. Interment will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to The Moorings Geneva Foundation Employee Appreciation Fund are appreciated. Funeral Information, 847-253-5423 or lauterburgoehler.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 2, 2020.
