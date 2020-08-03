1/1
Jack C. Smith, 86, peacefully passed away with his family present on August 1st, 2020. Son of Jack and Mildred Smith of Chicago, Jack graduated from Leo HS before entering the US Navy and serving in the intelligence unit in Washington DC where he met the love of his life, Anne Sickler, his wife of 63 years. Jack built a successful manufacturers rep firm in the office furnishings industry after graduating from DePaul University and was known and respected by many. Jack loved golf, travel, reading, and spending time with family and his many friends and was devoted to the Catholic Church. Jack is survived by wife Anne, son Gregory, daughters Pamela Spielmann (Scott), Susan and by grandchildren Kelsey, Daniel, Carly, Courtney, Jeremy, Jason and great-granddaughter Brooklyn. Services will be private. Donations can be made to Alzheimer's Research.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 3, 2020.
