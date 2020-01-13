Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel
195 North Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089-1703
(847) 229-8822
Service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
2:00 PM
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel
195 North Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089-1703
View Map
Jack H. Cantor, 83, Beloved husband of Audrey Cantor nee Kaplan. Devoted father of Shari (Michael) Viner, and Marci Cantor. Proud grandfather of Matthew, Nathan and Hunter Viner. Loving brother of Dr. Norman (Ellen) Cantor and brother-in-law of Richard (Donna) Kaplan. Special uncle and great uncle of many.

Service Tuesday 2:00PM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 195 N. Buffalo Grove Road. (One block north of Lake Cook Road) Buffalo Grove. Interment Shalom

Memorials in his memory to Keshet, 600 Academy Drive, Suite 130, Northbrook, IL 60062, www.keshet.org would be appreciated. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals- Buffalo Grove Chapel 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 13, 2020
