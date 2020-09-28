1/
Jack Cherry
Jack "Johnny" Cherry, age 90. Beloved husband of the late Mary K., nee Doyle. Dear father of Mark, Steve, Mary Jo (Mike) Bayer, Michael, John Paul, Sharon (the late Jim) Kinsella, Nancy Toomey, James (Lisa) and the late Colleen, Patrick, Barbara (Danny) Marzano, and Gail (Will, CPD) Svilar. Loving grandfather of 10 and great grandfather of 6. Dear brother of Elmer (Grace), Don, Jerry (Sandy), Diane and the late Richard Cherry. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Lifetime Member with Local 150 with many years of dedicated service, most notably installing the antenna on the John Hancock Tower. Funeral Tuesday 10:00 a.m. from Beverly Ridge Funeral Home; 10415 S. Kedzie Ave. to St. John Fisher Church Mass 10:30 a.m. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers memorials to Juvenile Diabetes Association, appreciated. Visitation Monday 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. 773-779-4411



Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Beverly Ridge Funeral Home - Chicago
SEP
29
Funeral
10:00 AM
Beverly Ridge Funeral Home - Chicago
SEP
29
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. John Fisher Church
Funeral services provided by
Beverly Ridge Funeral Home - Chicago
10415 S. Kedzie Avenue
Chicago, IL 60655
(773) 779-4411
