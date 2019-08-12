Home

Simkins Funeral Home
6251 Dempster Street
Morton Grove, IL 60053
(847) 965-2500
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
10:30 AM
Simkins Funeral Home
6251 Dempster Street
Morton Grove, IL 60053
Jack Donald Pittges

Jack Donald Pittges Obituary
Jack Pittges, 87, of Chicago, beloved husband of the late K. Lynn; loving father of Jeff (Leslie) and Bill (Elmin); dear grandfather of Liam, Ainslie, Miranda, Duncan, and Devin. Funeral service at Simkins Funeral Home 6251 Dempster St. Morton Grove, IL Thursday at 10:30 a.m. Interment Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday 4 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to The 225 N. Michigan Ave., Ste. 1200 Chicago, IL 60601 appreciated. Sign online guest book at www.simkinsfh.com. (847) 965-2500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 12, 2019
