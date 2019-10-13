|
Jack Duncan Coombe, 97, passed away October 9, 2019. He was a longtime resident of Northbrook, who spent his last years as a valued resident of Belmont Village Senior Living in Glenview. During his time there, he made many meaningful friendships.
He was born in Baltic, MI, on March 1, 1922, son of the late Harry and Susan Ruth Coombe. Jack was the beloved husband to the late Margaret "Peg" Coombe with whom he shared 70 years of a beautiful married life.
Jack graduated with a B.A. from Northwestern College in 1955 and later did graduate studies in philosophy at Roosevelt University.
One of Jack's greatest contributions was to his country during his years of service in the military. He was a WWII veteran who served in the U.S. Navy from 1940 to 1946 and served in Pearl Harbor, Midway, Solomon Islands campaign, Philippine Island campaigns, and Saipan and Okinawa invasions. He often mentioned being one of the last survivors of Pearl Harbor. He was a genuine American hero.
Jack was born into show business. His father was a comedian and his mother was a dancer. At the young age of six, he was put on stage in theaters with audiences, some as large as a 1,000 people.
Jack's career included being a creative writing teacher at grade schools and high schools. His industry work included being a performer in vaudeville, stage, radio and TV. Jack was also a comedy writer for CBS, NBC and AFRN. For 20 years. He co-hosted the Northbrook community television show, Talk Around Town, where he and his co-host interviewed local individuals, elected officials, and celebrities.
Jack was the author of nine books, both fiction and non-fiction. The topics he covered were the Civil War, WWII naval history, Western novels, the history of radio, and his own life stories.
Jack's contributions to his community and to the world will be greatly missed, and his unique and beautiful spirit will be remembered.
The Memorial Service, with military honors, will be held on Wednesday, October 16th, 1:00 p.m. at N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home, 1240 Waukegan Road, Glenview, IL 60025. Funeral information 847-998-1020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 13, 2019