Jack E. Hesse. Age 87 of Park Ridge. Beloved husband of Betty, nee Simon. Loving father of Rosemary Beci, Joseph (Monika), Margaret Krueger, Emmett (Channing), and Virginia (Steve) Blosch. Also survived by his devoted niece, Kathy Zupko; Cherished grandchildren: Jenna and Austyn Beci, Ava and Isla Hesse, Jack Krueger, Max, Ben and Sloane Hesse, Morgan and Katherine Blosch; Dear siblings: Mary Ann Shay and the late Janet Zupko. Jack was a proud graduate of St. George High School. Visitation Monday, Oct. 7, 3-9 p.m., at Ryan-Parke Funeral Home, 120 S. Northwest Hwy. (2 blks. S. of Touhy), Park Ridge. Funeral Tuesday, 9:15 a.m. prayers from funeral home to Our Lady of Ransom Church. Mass 10 a.m. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Rainbow Hospice Ark, 7435 W. Talcott, Chicago, IL 60631 appreciated.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 6, 2019