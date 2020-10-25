1/1
Jack E. Schmiecher
Jack E. Schmiecher. Beloved husband of Agnes Brunton Schmiecher. Loving father of Jill (Kevin) Gossett and Grant Stuart. Devoted Grandfather of James Gossett. Fond brother of Twin Sister Janice Wall, Joan Niebr and the late Joyce Kelleher. Loving Uncle of Pamela Hettinger, Maria Dwyer, the late Jeffrey Hettinger, Kimberly Ann Wilkosz and Great Uncle of Rachel Wilkosz. Visitation Tuesday, October 27, 2020 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM at COGLIANESE FUNERAL HOME 7508 S County Line Road Burr Ridge. Funeral Service Wednesday 11:00 AM at funeral home. Entombment Fairmount-Willow Hills Cemetery. 630-654-8484 or www.coglianese.com.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Coglianese Funeral Home - Burr Ridge
OCT
28
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Coglianese Funeral Home - Burr Ridge
Funeral services provided by
Coglianese Funeral Home - Burr Ridge
7508 S. County Line Road
Burr Ridge, IL 60527
(630) 654-8484
