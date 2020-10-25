Jack E. Schmiecher. Beloved husband of Agnes Brunton Schmiecher. Loving father of Jill (Kevin) Gossett and Grant Stuart. Devoted Grandfather of James Gossett. Fond brother of Twin Sister Janice Wall, Joan Niebr and the late Joyce Kelleher. Loving Uncle of Pamela Hettinger, Maria Dwyer, the late Jeffrey Hettinger, Kimberly Ann Wilkosz and Great Uncle of Rachel Wilkosz. Visitation Tuesday, October 27, 2020 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM at COGLIANESE FUNERAL HOME 7508 S County Line Road Burr Ridge. Funeral Service Wednesday 11:00 AM at funeral home. Entombment Fairmount-Willow Hills Cemetery. 630-654-8484 or www.coglianese.com
.