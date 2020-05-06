Jack G. Rowe
1925 - 2020
Jack G. Rowe passed away peacefully of natural causes at the age of 95 on April 30th; Dearly beloved husband of the late Rose, nee Chaderjian; Cherished father of Jeffrey (Laura) and Bradley (Maureen); Loving grandfather of Kenneth, Camille and Alex; Fond uncle to many nieces and nephews; A private family burial has been held at Irving Park Cemetery; Express your condolences online at www.belmontfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Belmont Funeral Home - Chicago
7120 West Belmont
Chicago, IL 60634
(773) 286-2500
May 3, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
