Jack G. Rowe passed away peacefully of natural causes at the age of 95 on April 30th; Dearly beloved husband of the late Rose, nee Chaderjian; Cherished father of Jeffrey (Laura) and Bradley (Maureen); Loving grandfather of Kenneth, Camille and Alex; Fond uncle to many nieces and nephews; A private family burial has been held at Irving Park Cemetery; Express your condolences online at www.belmontfuneralhome.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 6, 2020.