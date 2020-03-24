Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Jack "Jackie-boy, Yankel" Goldberg age 93. Wonderful husband of the late Elaine (nee Goldstein) Goldberg for 71 years. Dear father of Bobbie (James) Albo and Sandra (Martin) Goldman. Proud and loving grandfather of Debra Albo-Steiger (Ron Steiger), Michael (Laurie) Albo, Daniel (Nikki) Albo, Joelle Goldman-Bilow, Ariele Goldman-Hecht (Seth Hecht), Brielle Goldman-Buchberg (Jason Buchberg), Doniele Goldman-Turok (David Turok). Doting great- grandfather of 13. Son of the late Harry and Lena Goldberg. Loving brother of the late Seymour "Sy" (the late Sylvia) Gordon and the late Cookie Shinitzky. Brother-in-law to Edwin Shinitzky. Devoted son-in-law to the late David and Mollie Goldstein. A "family favorite", Jackie-boy will be missed by countless loving relatives. And lifelong friends, including Ted and Blanche Siegel.

Jack served WWII in the Air force. He worked alongside Elaine for over 55 years at DAVID'S Home Interiors (their family business in Chicago/Lincolnwood). He also developed a strip center adjacent to the store, creating DAVID's SQUARE. An incredibly skilled and talented metal sculpture artist, his statues are displayed around the country. Jack was born and raised in Chicago, lived in Lincolnwood for almost 60 years, then Wilmette for the balance of his life. His entire family is extremely grateful to those who helped through his journey. Private interment was 23 March 2020. A memorial will be held as soon as gatherings in great numbers commence, once again. Please honor his long life with donations of PPEs (e.g. N95 face masks, Nitrile gloves, Purell...) to a hospital of your choice. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 24, 2020
