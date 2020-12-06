Born in Chicago on July 12, 1940, to Harry Hofferth and Lorraine Ogren. Jack attended Eliza Chappell Elementary School and Amundsen High School. He then went to SIU in Carbondale, where he was a proud Theta Xi and made friends he kept for the rest of his life. Married in 1968 to Janet Iltis, they settled in Evanston, IL. Jack's twins, Stephanie and Alexis, were born Thanksgiving Day, 1972.



Jack spent his life in sales, focusing on selling advertising in financial magazines like Crain's Chicago Business and Money Magazine, eventually starting his own business, Hagerup Management, Inc.



Jack was an avid golfer and was able to fulfill a bucket list dream of playing St. Andrews in Scotland. Jack was also a voracious reader of crime and spy novels and shared his expertise in this area with his friends at the Niles Public Library.



A lifelong, die hard sports fan with an encyclopedic knowledge of stats and sports history, Jack was a devoted follower of both the Cubs and the Bears. He considered himself lucky to have lived long enough to see both win their championships. He sent regular sports updates to his friends and even had a sports hour with the students in his daughter Stephanie's classroom. In retirement Jack volunteered his time reading to children at Lutheran General Hospital and supported the Tiger Woods Foundation and First Tee.



Jack is survived by his daughters, Stephanie Seeger and Alexis Graves; his sister Pat (Michael) Mosconi; nieces Julie (Steve) Hansen, Jennifer Pintozzi, Claire and Annika Iltis; nephew David Pintozzi; and his grandsons Henry and Emmett Seeger. May his memory be a blessing.





