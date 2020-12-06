1/1
Jack Hagerup
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jack's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Born in Chicago on July 12, 1940, to Harry Hofferth and Lorraine Ogren. Jack attended Eliza Chappell Elementary School and Amundsen High School. He then went to SIU in Carbondale, where he was a proud Theta Xi and made friends he kept for the rest of his life. Married in 1968 to Janet Iltis, they settled in Evanston, IL. Jack's twins, Stephanie and Alexis, were born Thanksgiving Day, 1972.

Jack spent his life in sales, focusing on selling advertising in financial magazines like Crain's Chicago Business and Money Magazine, eventually starting his own business, Hagerup Management, Inc.

Jack was an avid golfer and was able to fulfill a bucket list dream of playing St. Andrews in Scotland. Jack was also a voracious reader of crime and spy novels and shared his expertise in this area with his friends at the Niles Public Library.

A lifelong, die hard sports fan with an encyclopedic knowledge of stats and sports history, Jack was a devoted follower of both the Cubs and the Bears. He considered himself lucky to have lived long enough to see both win their championships. He sent regular sports updates to his friends and even had a sports hour with the students in his daughter Stephanie's classroom. In retirement Jack volunteered his time reading to children at Lutheran General Hospital and supported the Tiger Woods Foundation and First Tee.

Jack is survived by his daughters, Stephanie Seeger and Alexis Graves; his sister Pat (Michael) Mosconi; nieces Julie (Steve) Hansen, Jennifer Pintozzi, Claire and Annika Iltis; nephew David Pintozzi; and his grandsons Henry and Emmett Seeger. May his memory be a blessing.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Dec. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved