Sheets Funeral Home
604 E Commercial Avenue
Lowell, IN 46356
219-696-0921
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Jack Henderson Obituary
65, of Lowell, IN, passed away February 2, 2020. He is survived by his siblings, Jim (Denise) Henderson, Judy (Gene) Schweitzer, Janet (Dan) Savich; numerous nieces and nephews; preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Sadie Henderson. Visitation, Friday, February 7th from 3-7PM. Funeral Service, Saturday, 11AM, all at Sheets Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 604 E. Commercial Ave, Lowell. Burial will take place in Orchard Grove Cemetery. www.sheetsfuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 5, 2020
