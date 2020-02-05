|
65, of Lowell, IN, passed away February 2, 2020. He is survived by his siblings, Jim (Denise) Henderson, Judy (Gene) Schweitzer, Janet (Dan) Savich; numerous nieces and nephews; preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Sadie Henderson. Visitation, Friday, February 7th from 3-7PM. Funeral Service, Saturday, 11AM, all at Sheets Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 604 E. Commercial Ave, Lowell. Burial will take place in Orchard Grove Cemetery. www.sheetsfuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 5, 2020