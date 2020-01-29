|
|
Jack Kyvik age 91 passed away peacefully on January 12, 2020 surrounded by his family. Devoted husband for 58 years of the late Carla Kyvik, loving father of Mark (Katie) Kyvik, adoring grandfather of Sydney and Jim Kyvik. Jack was preceeded in death by his sister Elsie (Cliff) Hoffmeyer. Services will be on Saturday, February 8th at Saint Catherine Laboure Church, 3535 Thornwood, Glenview, IL. Visitation at 10:00am followed by Mass Celebration at 11:00. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his name may be made to Benedictine Sisters, St. Scholastica Monastery, 7430 N. Ridge Blvd., Chicago, IL 60645 or the .
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 29, 2020